Haggai Reznick, head of the Rifman Institute for the Development of the Negev, has called on Civil Aviation Authority Director Brig. Gen. (res.) Shmuel Zakai to urgently advance restrictions on the operation of aerial craft near IDF bases and strategic facilities in the Negev. In his appeal, he warns of expanding aerial activity near sensitive sites and calls for legislative changes alongside immediate enforcement.

According to the institute, the phenomenon is particularly evident in the Siyag region, in the area between Be'er Sheva, Dimona, and Arad. The institute cites activity involving drones, hang gliders and powered paragliders, some of which it says are operated by residents of scattered Bedouin communities near sensitive facilities.

The institute stated, "While the borders face the threat of drones used for smuggling and terrorism, we are seeing expanding civilian activity within the Negev that poses a real threat of strategic harm to state capabilities."

Reznick is seeking area-specific emergency regulations prohibiting the operation of aerial craft around defense and strategic facilities, with security buffer zones extending kilometers beyond their boundaries. He also demands steps to classify illegal aviation activity in these areas as a security offense and to increase enforcement in cooperation with the relevant agencies.

The appeal asks the Civil Aviation Authority to lead a joint planning process with the defense establishment and relevant government ministries to formulate binding legislation and regulations.

Reznick said, "We cannot ignore a reality in which aerial craft circle unhindered above the State of Israel's strategic assets." He added, "The vacuum in enforcement and legislation invites serious harm to the IDF's operational capabilities and the country's infrastructure. We must wake up now and stop this aerial lawlessness before it is too late."