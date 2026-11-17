New footage of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been circulated on a Telegram channel affiliated with the terrorist organization.

The footage shows Sinwar alongside several other people. According to an assessment posted on Twitter, the building where they were gathered may well have been a school in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, used by Hamas as a terrorist base.

The footage was shared by Joe Truzman, who monitors Hamas activity and identified one of the people alongside Sinwar as Abd al-Rahman Hamdan.

In addition to identifying Hamdan, Truzman also discussed the features of the building shown in the footage, suggesting it may have been an educational institution.