Last Thursday, the IDF targeted a room and a floor within Nasser Hospital that were being used as a military command center by Hamas’ military wing.

Senior Hamas military commanders were present and conducting military activities from the floor, similar to other hospitals in the Gaza Strip. In addition, civilians are not permitted to enter this floor, which is heavily guarded.

While Hamas was quick to present those killed in the strike at Nasser Hospital as innocent civilians, the IDF and ISA can now confirm that members of Hamas’ military wing were among those killed in the strike.

These include Murad Tawfiq Mahmoud Abu Zarifa, a squad leader in an engineering cell that infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre and took part in the abduction of Adina Moshe; Khaled Osama Abu-Anza, head of the Liaison Section in the Military Intelligence Operations Department; and Muhammad Nafed Abu-Awad, a Nukhba terrorist in the Khan Younis Brigade.

Murad Tawfiq Mahmoud Abu Zarifa IDF spokesperson

"Prior to the strike, the IDF issued multiple warnings and demands to cease military activity at the hospital, on multiple occasions, including recently," the IDF stressed following the strikes. "Despite these warnings, military activity at the hospital continued."

"The IDF operates in accordance with international law and carried out the strike only after the military use of the hospital did not cease despite the warnings."