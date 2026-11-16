MK Ahmad Tibi criticized Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman during a Joint List faction meeting for ruling out forming a government with the Arab parties.

Taking a swipe at Liberman, he asked, "Congratulations to Liberman on being appointed chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. How did he get appointed?!"

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz made it clear that he will not allow Liberman to use the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee as a tool to attack the IDF and Israeli security interests.

Katz emphasized that, in accordance with his authority, he will approve the summoning of IDF representatives to the committee only on a substantive basis and after coordination and review.