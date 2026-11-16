Natan Eshel, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sharply criticized the possibility of the haredi parties cooperating with the "change bloc" on the military draft bill.

Eshel argued that the haredi parties were mistaken in believing they could reach agreements on conscription within a different political framework, and accused Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and his partners of intending to mislead them.

Eshel began, "The haredim's grave mistake". He continued, "They think the High Court of Justice and the legal advisers will accommodate them on the draft bill with the change bloc, and they do not understand that Liberman and his friends have agreed, with a wink, on precisely the opposite: that the draft bill will not pass, and then the haredim get nothing and Eisenkot remains prime minister."

He added a direct message to the haredi parties, "If the haredim are sincere, they must oppose any government until they get what they want!!!"

In another message, Eshel expressed doubt that the haredi parties would secure their demands on conscription once a government no longer dependent on their support had been formed. He wrote, "There is no chance in the world that, once the haredim are no longer needed, Liberman, Yair Lapid and the High Court of Justice, who hate them, will give the haredim the draft bill."

Eshel directed most of his criticism at Liberman, whom he accused of misleading the haredi public. Eshel wrote, "Liberman is cooking up kosher pork for the haredim, and they do not understand that the hands are the hands of Esau", before intensifying his criticism, "Liberman is not a hypocrite! He is a liar, and most of the haredim are naive, while some are 'anyone but Bibi.'"

Eshel argued that Liberman did not intend to advance a solution that would satisfy the haredi parties, but instead wanted their support to form a government. He wrote, "He does not intend to give them anything; he just wants the haredim to lend a hand to a government of religious persecution, and then he will throw them to the dogs."

In subsequent messages, Eshel also used religious and historical arguments to express his opposition to the kind of political cooperation he described. He wrote, "I am simply looking at the history of the Jewish people, at what happened to collaborators and their helpers, however prominent they may have been", and added the verse, "For the Lord will not forsake His people, nor will He abandon His inheritance."