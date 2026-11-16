The Finance Committee convened on Monday morning for its first meeting in the 26th Knesset, with the appointment of MK Liran Avisar Ben-Horin (Together) as the first woman to chair the committee on its agenda. The committee has the broadest economic powers in the Knesset.

During the appointment meeting, United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher addressed the replacement of longtime committee chairman Moshe Gafni and called on the new leadership to serve the entire population.

Asher said, "Rabbi Moshe Gafni sat in this chair for many years. Throughout that time, he looked after the haredi public, but no less so the entire Israeli public."

He added that his faction's position in the ongoing political discussions had yet to be finalized, but made a clear request of the new committee members while taking a swipe at the opposition, which controls the temporary committee.

He said, "I still don't know whether we will be in the coalition or the opposition, but I have one request of you: Learn from Rabbi Gafni. Don't be sectoral. Look after all Israeli citizens, without discrimination or distinction."

Even before the committee convened, MK Avisar Ben-Horin addressed concerns raised about potential conflicts of interest because her husband, Itay Ben-Horin, owns half of the major public relations firm Ben-Horin & Alexandrovitz. Its clients include a bank, a credit card company, and food and real estate companies.

Speaking to Ynet, Avisar Ben-Horin rejected the criticism, describing it as a manufactured controversy. She said, "There are no serious conflicts of interest arising from my husband's work that would interfere with my work as chair of the Finance Committee."

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"Conflicts of interest in the work of Knesset members have never been made into an issue the way they have in my case. I myself worked for years specializing in conflicts of interest and am very familiar with this subject. Of course I will follow the rules, but an unnecessary and disproportionate fuss is being made here."

MK Avisar Ben-Horin stressed that the nature of her husband's work did not conflict with the committee's routine activities, saying, "My husband does not make any decisions at the companies his firm works with, as the work is primarily public relations alone." She added, "Most of the Finance Committee's work has nothing to do with the companies represented by the public relations firm. When the Finance Ministry requests budget transfers, they are not intended for a food company, but are internal transfers to government ministries."