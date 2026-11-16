יעקב אשר מזהיר: "לא מתחילים באיומים"

United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher clashed with the chairwoman of the temporary Knesset Finance Committee after she announced plans for a "revolution for those who serve," including an end to funding that she said encourages draft evasion and perpetuates poverty.

Asher claimed that during the Bennett-Lapid government, members of his faction had been offered funding in exchange for their votes. "I don't want that. I support transparency, but we need to understand what is behind everything," he said.

Asher demanded that the committee be presented with the full plan, including details of how it would affect both those who serve in the military and those who do not.

He questioned whether funding would be withheld from children, kindergarten teachers and schoolteachers while other groups in similar circumstances continued to receive support.

Criticizing the way the initiative was introduced, Asher warned, "My advice to you is not to start this way with threats, with some veiled threat coated in pure olive oil."