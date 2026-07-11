Civil Administration forces rescued three Israeli women from the Palestinian city of Jericho during the Sabbath after reports indicated they had entered the city, placing themselves in danger.

The first incident unfolded overnight, when the Civil Administration received information that an Israeli woman was moving through Jericho. Officers from the Civil Administration quickly coordinated with security forces to locate and safely extract her from the city.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was an IDF soldier who had entered Jericho with an Israeli Arab man to attend a birthday celebration.

Several hours later, authorities received another report of two young Israeli women speaking Hebrew in Jericho. Security forces launched an operation to rescue them as well. The women told investigators they had entered the city to meet friends they had met during a trip to Sinai.

The two civilians were transferred to Israel Police for questioning, while the soldier was handed over to the Military Police for further investigation.