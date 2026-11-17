"אני מרוקאי": המחווה המשעשעת של ח"כ פרץ לח"כ מדן

MK Elisaf Peretz (Yashar) visited the unity tent set up by MK Elisha Medan (Likud) on Monday evening, on the eve of the memorial for his late brother, Lt. Uriel Peretz.

Peretz arrived carrying a bag full of food, handed it to those present and joked, "I'm Moroccan. You can't come empty-handed".

Later in the evening, Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, a leading religious-Zionist rabbi, also arrived to offer Medan support.

Earlier, Knesset members from the Yashar party visited the tent as part of visits by representatives from across the political spectrum. Among the visitors were MKs Chili Tropper, Matan Kahana, Shira Shapira and Yisrael Zari, who arrived one after another.

Party chairman MK Gadi Eisenkot arrived later and held a lengthy meeting with Medan.

Ayelet Hariv and Ella Peri, widows of fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terrorism, also visited the tent during the day.

Commenting on their visit, Medan said, "These are women who carry indescribable pain and loss, yet choose to speak out for unity, mutual responsibility and hope. It is precisely from their bereavement that they remind us all that what unites us is greater than what divides us".

He added, "We do not have to agree on everything to remember that we are one people. The pain belongs to all of us. The responsibility for our future belongs to all of us. Together, even when we disagree".