בקריאה לאחדות: ח"כ אלישע מדן מודיע על הקמת אוהל מחוץ לכנסת, ״הגיע הזמן לאחדות״

MK Elisha Medan (Likud) announced plans to pitch a tent outside the Knesset and stay there as part of a call to form a broad national unity government. Medan explained that his desire to preserve national unity underpins his public service and that he wants to bring that same spirit to the Knesset.

He made the announcement in a video posted on social media, calling on elected officials to embrace the spirit of unity that he said has been evident in Israeli society in recent years.

He declared, "I came to the Knesset to help this people remain united. In recent years, we have seen what we can accomplish when we are together-on the battlefield, on the home front, through volunteering, at home. It is time for our parliament to look like that too."