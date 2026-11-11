The Likud is considering nominating MK Elisha Medan to compete against the anti-Netanyahu bloc's candidate, MK Matan Kahana (Yashar), for the position of Knesset speaker.

According to Kan News, the Likud sees Medan, who lost both legs when he was severely wounded in the war in Gaza, as a contrast to the fact that Kahana has the support of the anti-Zionist Arab parties.

However, no final decision has been made on whether to announce Medan's candidacy. One of the considerations is that if he were to run against Kahana, he is expected to lose.

Kahana's candidacy was announced yesterday. The MK described the position as "a role with significant influence over the citizens of the State of Israel, which requires the ability to serve as a unifying and statesmanlike figure."

The discussion over the identity of the next Knesset Speaker is taking place alongside the initial steps toward establishing the institutions of the 26th Knesset. Today, the Knesset plenum approved the composition of the Arrangements Committee, based on a proposal submitted by MK Roy Folkman. The proposal passed by a vote of 63 to 50.

The Arrangements Committee subsequently approved the establishment of two temporary committees, the Finance Committee and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

MK Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beytenu was elected chairman of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, while MK Liran Avisar Ben Horin of the Together party was elected chairwoman of the temporary Finance Committee. The decisions were approved by a majority secured with the support of the Arab parties, as part of the parliamentary cooperation taking shape in the new Knesset.