Otzma Yehudit chairman Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir clashed in the Knesset plenum with Joint List MK Ahmad Darawshe, who walked out in protest during his speech.

Ben-Gvir called out to the Arab MK, "Darawshe, out. Get out. Terror supporters should leave".

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana sought to calm tensions and told Ben-Gvir that he was chairing the session, "With all due respect, you are not removing anyone".

As he left the plenum, Darawshe called out to the minister, "You are not worth listening to". Ben-Gvir responded, "Get out. Out. I ask that when I speak, terror supporters not be here".