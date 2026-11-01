Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir thanked his party's voters on Sunday following the Knesset elections, acknowledged that he had expected to win more seats, and warned the haredi parties against joining a coalition with left-wing parties.

At the beginning of a statement he published, Ben Gvir addressed the ongoing examination of the election results and expressed hope that the investigation would continue without interference from the judicial system.

"The elections held last week are still being examined and investigated, in the hope that we will get to the truth and that the judicial system will not sabotage the investigation," he wrote.

He went on to thank his supporters for the trust they had placed in him.

"A huge thank you for the trust, the tremendous support, and the enormous love you showered upon me, which I felt everywhere I went during this election campaign. You moved me. I love you. Very much!"

Ben Gvir admitted that he had hoped for a better result but emphasized his party's achievement in running independently for the first time.

"It's true, I expected more seats (in the previous elections, the number of votes we received was enough for nine seats). But in any case, 326,634 citizens cast their ballots for Otzma Yehudit.

"The first time we ran in an election completely on our own, without 'crutches' from other parties, you gave us an enormous vote of confidence."

According to Ben Gvir, Otzma Yehudit was the only party in the right-wing bloc to increase its strength in the latest elections.

"We rose to seven seats in the Knesset (compared with six in the outgoing Knesset), while all the other right-wing parties lost strength (except United Torah Judaism, which maintained its representation), and you made Otzma Yehudit the second-largest party in the right-wing bloc in terms of votes," he wrote.

Ben Gvir promised to continue working on behalf of his voters and fighting against the establishment of a government that would depend on Arab parties.

He also attacked the judicial system, arguing that the struggle over the Jewish character of the state was far from over.

"These elections are over, but the battle is not. The struggle for the Jewish state, for Israel's security, against the supporters of terrorism among us, and against the judicial gang that has hijacked democracy is not over.

"And we are determined, steadfast, and ready for this battle. They will not defeat us."

Ben Gvir then addressed the haredi parties directly, warning them against joining a coalition with the left, which he claimed was prepared to abandon demands for haredi military conscription in exchange for their support in forming a government.

"And to my haredi brothers, I appeal to you personally: We are all already hearing the soothing words coming from the left-wing camp, promising to exempt you from military service just so that you will help them form a government," he wrote.

According to Ben Gvir, this represented a hypocritical reversal of position by the left-wing parties.

"It is unbelievable how these hypocrites built their entire campaign on hatred toward you, and now, in an instant, they are explaining to everyone that you actually aren't needed in the army at all."

Ben Gvir added that he feared some haredi representatives might be tempted by these offers. He recalled the parable of the fox that tried to persuade a fish to leave the water so they could talk.

"You have absolutely nothing in common with the left. They hate you, despise your faith, scorn your rabbis, and will do everything to dismantle you and the faith-based bloc and uproot Judaism from the state," he claimed.

He warned that haredi participation in such a government would, in his view, strengthen the judicial system in ways that would harm the haredi community for years to come.

"The moment you help them, the first thing they will do is strengthen the judicial system - the very system that will persecute you for many years to come, even after the left and its Arab partners lose their majority in the Knesset. Don't make this historic mistake!"

Concluding his remarks, Ben Gvir addressed his party's achievements during the previous Knesset term, highlighting changes he said he had led in prisons, the demolition of illegal structures, firearms licensing reform, and the establishment of civilian emergency response squads.

He expressed hope that Otzma Yehudit would be part of the next government but made clear that the party would continue its work even if it found itself in the opposition.

"I very much hope that in the coming term we will once again work from within the government and accomplish more and more good things.

"But in any case, whether in the coalition or in the opposition, we will continue working for you!"