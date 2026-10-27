בן גביר: המחבלים מתפללים שנהיה מחוץ לממשלה צילום: דוברות

Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Ofer Prison north of Jerusalem on Tuesday, Election Day. In a video filmed outside the facility, whose inmates include Nukhba terrorists, Ben-Gvir claimed that the imprisoned terrorists want to see his term end and Otzma Yehudit excluded from the next government.

"Behind me is Ofer Prison, a prison where terrorists, Nukhbas, are held," Ben-Gvir stated. "I say, it is known that the terrorists are currently praying and they have one hope, that I leave my position, that Otzma Yehudit is excluded from the next government."

He claimed that the terrorists want the government to change, hoping their conditions that prevailed before he took office will be restored.

"They're counting on restoring their conditions, their hotels, the all-inclusive treatment, everything they had here before I came along," he said.