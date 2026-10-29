National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sharply criticized Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy on Thursday evening over the police's handling of haredi protesters at the Geha Interchange, accusing him of attempting to win favor with the political left following the election results.

"For several days now, the Police Commissioner has been behaving like someone who wants to please the next government, thinking that he will win favor with Yair Golan," Ben Gvir said.

According to Ben Gvir, "The outrageous scenes at the Geha Interchange are part of Levy's new agenda of currying favor with leftists."

Ben Gvir added, "It is regrettable that Levy, who did everything I asked of him for a year and a half, is acting unlawfully against the haredim the day after the elections and turning them into his punching bag."

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher also criticized the police's conduct.

"Although we oppose road blockades, we cannot remain silent in the face of the disturbing footage showing protesters, including a young man with special needs, lying on the ground, injured and bleeding," Asher said.

The two were responding to a demonstration against the arrest of military draft evaders held on Highway 4, during which serious clashes broke out between police officers and protesters.

Police used stun grenades fired into the crowd of demonstrators, injuring several protesters. Three police officers were also injured in the clashes.