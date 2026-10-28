Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir addressed party activists on Tuesday evening following the release of exit polls in the 26th Knesset elections.

Ben Gvir expressed satisfaction with his party's performance, voiced hope that Channel 14's exit poll would prove accurate, and strongly warned against the possibility of forming a unity government with Gadi Eisenkot.

Ben Gvir opened his speech by reviewing Otzma Yehudit's growth over the years, from a small party running as part of joint electoral lists to an independent political force.

"Tonight, we are marking another chapter in the development of the Otzma Yehudit party," Ben Gvir began. "From a party that barely existed on the political map two terms ago, to a party with one seat, then six seats running on a joint list, and tonight, for the first time, an independent party running on its own and receiving the support of hundreds of thousands of citizens."

He said the party's development also reflected his own political journey, which had been marked by prolonged struggles and gradual progress.

Ben Gvir also addressed the differences between the exit polls, expressing hope that Channel 14's projection, which gave the right-wing bloc 60 seats, would reflect the official results.

"The night is still young. We are believers, the children of believers, and we hope that Channel 14's poll will also prove accurate," he said.

Later in his speech, Ben Gvir reviewed the initiatives he had advanced during his tenure as National Security Minister, presenting them as evidence that he had fulfilled his election promises.

Among the measures he highlighted were the death penalty law for terrorists, stricter prison conditions for security prisoners, efforts to combat illegal construction in the Negev, the establishment of the National Guard, the recruitment of additional police officers, and reforms to civilian firearms licensing.

"I am proud that I promised in the previous elections to pass a death penalty law for terrorists, and we delivered. I am proud that I promised to put an end to the summer camp conditions enjoyed by terrorists in prison, and we delivered," he said.

Ben Gvir added that, for him, political success was measured not only by electoral achievements but also by the ability to advance the policies he believed in.

"Because for me, and for the hundreds of thousands of people who supported us, this was not just an election campaign. It was a mission."

He stressed that he had no intention of retreating from his positions, even if doing so led to political confrontations, and pledged to continue working to protect Israel's security and Jewish identity.

The central political portion of his speech focused on the possibility of forming a unity government, amid exit polls that did not give either bloc a clear parliamentary majority. Ben Gvir expressed firm opposition to any coalition partnership with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

"Unfortunately, tonight we are hearing people talking about a unity government with Eisenkot. This is exactly the scenario we warned against. It would be a terrible mistake," he said.

He warned against compromising the principles of the national camp during coalition negotiations.

"And if, God forbid, there are those who choose to abandon the interests of the State of Israel and its Jewish character, it will be a grave mistake, and the people of Israel will not forgive those who make it."

Ben Gvir added that he would continue fighting for the policies he had pursued at the National Security Ministry, even if the composition of the government changed.

Toward the end of his speech, Ben Gvir thanked the members of Otzma Yehudit's electoral list, its Knesset members, grassroots activists, and campaign staff for their efforts throughout the election campaign.

He concluded by expressing hope that the official results would bring good news for the right-wing camp and the State of Israel.

"And now we will wait for the official results, with hope and prayer that we wake up tomorrow morning to good news for the people of Israel," he said, ending with the declaration, "Am Yisrael Chai!"