Charles Jabbour, head of communications for the Christian Lebanese Forces party, has declared his ambition to become Lebanon's ambassador to Tel Aviv in the future and has already begun taking steps toward that possibility.

He said he had approached Lebanon's president, inquired with the foreign minister's office about the requirements for appointment and begun learning Hebrew. The unusual declaration drew enthusiastic reactions in Israel but also sharp criticism in Lebanon, where critics accused Jabbour of expressing views that serve Israeli interests.

In an interview discussing his plans, Jabbour sought to clarify that his goal was not to represent Israel in Lebanon, but rather to serve as his country's official representative in Israel, should the opportunity arise.

He said, "I am not Israel's ambassador to Lebanon; I want to be Lebanon's ambassador to Tel Aviv". He then revealed that he had already explored the possibility of being appointed to the post, "I submitted my request to the president. I asked the foreign minister's office whether I was eligible, whether I was allowed. They told me: 'You are 56; you have another eight years.'"

Jabbour said his preparations went beyond approaching officials. He said he had begun learning Hebrew to be ready should an opportunity for an appointment arise in the future, "I started learning Hebrew so I would be ready if there was an opportunity."

The remarks also drew interest in Israel. Avichay Adraee, a former IDF Arabic-language spokesman and now a Channel 12 News panelist, welcomed the declaration in a post on X, describing it as an expression of courage and a desire to advance relations between the two peoples.

Adraee wrote, "How wonderful it would be for us to be friends". He added, "In my view, this episode and this declaration represent the height of courage and a break with the pattern of silencing voices, and a tangible expression of a genuine desire to strengthen the foundations of peace for both peoples, Israeli and Lebanese."

Adraee also addressed Jabbour directly, praising his willingness to state his ambition publicly. He wrote, "How wonderful it is to hear your ambition, Mr. Charles Jabbour, and how wonderful that there are people like you in Lebanon". Referring to Jabbour's decision to learn Hebrew, he added, "As for learning Hebrew, we are at your service."

In Lebanon, however, not everyone welcomed the declaration. Lebanese journalist Maryam al-Bassam, who addressed Jabbour's remarks in early November, published a pointed response urging Lebanon's president to appoint him without delay, rather than waiting for peace to be established between the countries.

Al-Bassam wrote, "Tel Aviv will not find a more loyal ambassador to represent its interests", suggesting that Jabbour represented Israel's positions better than Lebanon's. She added, "If he stays with us, there is a risk that he will become Tel Aviv's ambassador to Beirut."