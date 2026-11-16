Overnight (Monday), the Israeli Air Force struck a shipment of weapons in the Janta area along the Syrian-Lebanon border, which was intended to reach the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The weapons were intended to strengthen Hezbollah’s operational capabilities in order to carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The weapons were transferred through the Janta area, where numerous weapons shipments have been transferred in the past.

Hezbollah continues to exploit various areas across Lebanon for terror activity, weapons smuggling, and the movement of terrorists, in violation of the understandings and in order to threaten the State of Israel.

The IDF will not allow Hezbollah to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers. The IDF will remain deployed in the area in accordance with the understandings, continue to act to remove threats, and remain committed to the ceasefire agreement.