Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate is concerned that Hezbollah could join a renewed war against Israel if fighting with Iran resumes. In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Moran Alalouf, a Hezbollah researcher at the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), discusses the possibility and outlines developments that she believes increase the likelihood of the terrorist organization entering the conflict.

"We must always take into account that this is a terrorist organization that serves Iranian interests and will defend Iran during a confrontation with Israel or in the event of an attack on its nuclear facilities," Alalouf says. "That is why the organization was established, and therefore the possibility of Hezbollah joining any confrontation with Iran must be taken seriously."

According to Alalouf, Iran operates two parallel economic systems. Although international sanctions have damaged the country's economy, they have not paralyzed the financial network supporting the regime, which continues to find ways to circumvent sanctions. She notes that Iran has transferred approximately half a billion dollars to Hezbollah in recent months.

Alalouf identifies two competing positions within Hezbollah regarding a possible confrontation between Israel and Iran. While some oppose publicly committing the organization to joining the fighting, others believe Hezbollah would have no choice but to intervene if the Iranian regime faced an existential threat.

Much, she explains, will depend on the nature of any future Israeli campaign against Iran.

"Will we see more of what we saw before, strikes on nuclear facilities and ballistic missile production facilities, or will we also see an attempt to dismantle the Iranian regime's apparatus?" she asks. "In that case, it is quite likely that Hezbollah will not sit quietly and will want to enter the campaign."

Hezbollah, she says, faces competing pressures. The Lebanese government is seeking to limit the organization's influence and strengthen state sovereignty, partly to facilitate the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. At the same time, Iran expects Hezbollah to stand alongside Tehran in exchange for continued financial and military assistance.

"That is why they are debating what would be best for them to do, but the strong likelihood is that if there is a campaign on a different scale, Hezbollah will enter it," she assesses.

Despite the heavy losses Hezbollah suffered in its confrontation with Israel, Alalouf warns that the organization retains considerable military capabilities.

"Hezbollah still has at least 10,000 short-range missiles, as well as several long-range missiles that can reach central Israel," she says.

She also points to the growing threat posed by fiber-optic-controlled drones, which she says currently operate at ranges of up to 15 kilometers but could potentially be deployed over greater distances.

Israel must also consider threats from other Iranian-backed militias, she warns, including Shiite and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated groups that operate as Iranian proxies despite their religious differences.

"We could see a threat from several drones moving together toward Israel, and not necessarily from the northern front," she says.

Alalouf also expresses concern about developments in southern Lebanon, where she says efforts to restore Lebanese government control have failed to produce meaningful results.

According to her, Hezbollah has begun returning to villages from which it was previously driven out, rebuilding its civilian, political and military presence while the Lebanese army struggles to establish effective state authority.

She cites reports of Hezbollah operatives arriving in civilian clothing to gather intelligence and test the alertness of IDF forces, alongside attempts to plant explosive devices.

"This is the significant red flag showing us that Hezbollah is actively preparing for the next campaign, both in terms of infiltrating across the border and reentering the area from which the IDF withdrew," she says.

Alalouf believes these developments reflect Hezbollah's ambitions and its continued coordination with Iran.

"It tells us that they are prepared for war and that Iran and Hezbollah are coordinating for another war against Israel," she warns.

At the same time, she emphasizes that Hezbollah remains considerably weaker than it was before October 7.

"Hezbollah suffered a devastating blow. The organization is not what it was before October 7, but we must remember that every time the IDF withdraws or eases the pressure, Hezbollah manages to rebuild itself as an organization."

She cautions against underestimating the organization simply because of the losses it has sustained.

"We must remember that this is an international terrorist organization that was previously described as one of the wealthiest terrorist organizations in the world," she says.

"In other words, it has both the means and the intent, which is the most dangerous combination. We need to look at capabilities rather than speculate about intentions, and today they have both the intentions and the capabilities."

Alalouf argues that Hezbollah's goal of destroying Israel remains unchanged and that the threat cannot be eliminated without confronting Iran itself.

"This will not be over until we see real changes on the ground and damage to the Iranian regime, which is the architect of the October 7 attack and the ring of fire around us," she says.

In her assessment, as long as the Iranian regime remains in power, it will continue advancing its nuclear program and supporting terrorism beyond the Middle East, including in Europe.

"Its reach extends all the way to Europe, which thought it was immune and did not want to join the American-Israeli coalition in 'Roaring Lion,' perhaps because they feared Iran would turn its fire on them," she says.

"That is not helping them. Iran continues to threaten and carry out attacks on European soil. The Iranians continue to threaten the entire West, and Hezbollah is a significant arm of theirs. Simply mowing the grass will not be enough here."

Alalouf believes Israel must reconsider its approach to Hezbollah, arguing that continued military strikes alone have not prevented the organization from rebuilding.

"The IDF has been operating in southern Lebanon almost every day since the ceasefire, and yet we see Hezbollah continuing to rebuild and grow stronger," she says.

"This requires brainstorming about how we can not only continue to clip their wings, but also how to act across multiple dimensions and even globally."

She notes that Hezbollah maintains networks beyond Lebanon and that weapons components have reached the organization from Europe, including through drone shipments.

"Hezbollah's fingerprints are everywhere around the globe," she says. "A global effort is needed here."

Even without launching a major offensive, Hezbollah could significantly disrupt life in Israel through sustained, smaller-scale attacks, she warns.

"Even if Hezbollah launches 20-30 rockets, missiles or drones every day, it will cause attrition and disrupt daily life in Israel."

While stressing that Israel is preparing for such a scenario, Alalouf says the military response must be accompanied by efforts to weaken Hezbollah's political influence in Lebanon.

"Israel is preparing for this possibility, and the IDF's presence on the northern front is very important," she says.

"Going forward, we will also need to address the political dimension of the Lebanese government. Hezbollah holds five significant portfolios that allow it to strengthen itself from within, including the health and finance portfolios."

She questions whether the Lebanese government genuinely intends to dismantle Hezbollah's influence or is primarily seeking an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

"As long as Hezbollah holds portfolios that allow it to control civilians in southern Lebanon, we are facing a deception," she says.

"We need to ask whether the Lebanese government genuinely wants to remove Hezbollah, merely as a way to wear down the IDF and push it out of Lebanese territory, or whether it truly wants to take sovereignty into its own hands."

Alalouf concludes that reconstruction efforts in southern Lebanon should not proceed while Hezbollah maintains its presence in the area.

"Humanitarian reconstruction in southern Lebanon cannot begin before Hezbollah leaves all of southern Lebanon."