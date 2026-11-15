Tunnel under Lebanon security zone

IDF forces destroyed another underground passage in the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon as part of operational activities to eliminate threats in the security zone.

The passage, approximately 35 meters long, included two rooms for personnel and was destroyed in a joint operation by troops from the 300th Brigade combat team and the Yahalom unit.

The military emphasized in its statement that operations in southern Lebanon are intended to prevent Hezbollah from harming Israeli civilians and security forces while maintaining its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.