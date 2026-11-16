Defense Minister Israel Katz launched a sharp attack on Avigdor Liberman on Monday following Liberman's appointment as chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Katz accused Liberman of security failures during his tenure as defense minister, publishing sensitive security information in violation of censorship rules, and attempting to use security issues for political purposes.

In his statement, Katz warned that he would not allow the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to become a political tool against the IDF, and raised allegations concerning Liberman's conduct during his time as defense minister.

At the center of the criticism is a dispute that Katz said arose between Liberman and then-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot over an operation to neutralize cross-border tunnels from Lebanon.

According to Katz's account, Liberman opposed the operation, while the security cabinet sided with Eisenkot. The defense minister claimed that the dispute led to Liberman's resignation.

The minister said, "Liberman is a failure on security who was forced to resign as defense minister after an argument with then-Chief of Staff Eisenkot over his opposition to neutralizing cross-border tunnels from Lebanon".

Alongside his criticism of Liberman's past conduct, the defense minister also accused him of violating military censorship rules. He alleged that Liberman published sensitive security information last week, committing a serious censorship violation.

Katz also criticized what he described as Liberman's use of security information for political purposes, making clear that he would oppose any attempt to use the position of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman to undermine the IDF.

The defense minister declared, "I will not allow the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to be turned into a political circus and a tool for attacking the IDF".