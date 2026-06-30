The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Legal Counsel published a legal review expressing strong opposition to a bill seeking to suspend criminal prosecution and arrests of haredi draft evaders altogether.

In the official opinion paper, which was sent to committee members ahead of discussions over the bill, the legal advisors revealed what they claim are hidden motives behind the legislation. The advisors noted directly that the current bill is an active attempt to create a legislative bypass, the entire purpose of which is to obviate and trivialize the need for a comprehensive, equitable, and inclusive legislative arrangement to regulate the status and mandatory conscription of haredi yeshiva students into the IDF.

Beyond the procedural criticism of bypassing the Supreme Court, the legal opinion raises a red flag regarding the bill's destructive consequences on the principle of the rule of law and the motivation to serve in the military, particularly during such a tense period.

The legal advisors warned against setting a dangerous precedent. They clarified that the proposed settlement grants official legitimacy for future conscripts not to comply with the clear directives of the Security Service Law, and not to act in accordance with the legal provisions in force in the country.

According to the paper, the bill critically harms equality since it provides those draft evaders with immunity and grants them full legal defense against prosecution or enforcement by the Military Police, which could totally dismantle the "nation's military" model.

The publication of this official opinion poses a major obstacle to the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the coalition members, who are trying to advance a compromise with the haredi parties to maintain the stability of the government.