חשוד בגניבת רכב ניסה לפרוץ מעבר ביטחוני - ונעצר בתום מרדף

Jerusalem Envelope Border Police officers arrested a suspect during Shabbat for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Mevaseret Zion, after he attempted to break through the Al-Jib crossing near Givat Ze’ev and then tried to flee the scene on foot.

The incident began when officers operating at the crossing received a report of a vehicle suspected of having been stolen that was heading in their direction.

Following the report, the officers prepared for the vehicle’s arrival, closed the crossing, and raised the security barriers. When the vehicle arrived, the driver attempted to break through the crossing but was stopped by the barriers.

The suspect exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot. Border Police officers pursued him and, following a brief chase, caught and arrested him.

A subsequent check determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Mevaseret Zion. The suspect, a resident of Kafr Aqab, was transferred for further questioning.