Arabs arrested in nighttime raid two months after injuring officer

Judea and Samaria Border Police on Saturday night arrested two Palestinian Arabs allegedly connected to a rock attack that injured a Border Police officer in the Binyamin sector approximately two months ago.

According to a statement by the police, the incident occurred on August 8th, when two Arabs threw rocks at an officer serving in the Judea and Samaria Rama Battalion, injuring her.

In response to the incident, Border Police forces operated in the village of A-Ram in the Binyamin Region. The officers reached the homes of the two suspects, raided them, and arrested the two in accordance with arrest warrants issued against them.

After their arrests, the suspects were taken to the Binyamin Police Station, where an investigation was opened into the circumstances of the incident and the suspects' role in injuring the soldiers.