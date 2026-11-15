An off-duty Border Police officer opened fire on a driver on Saturday night after the driver allegedly drove recklessly, endangering pedestrians and the officer himself on Highway 85 in Acre. The driver was seriously injured.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the officer noticed a vehicle being driven in a manner that endangered him and others nearby. Believing he was in danger, the officer opened fire at the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene following the shooting and was later evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in serious condition. Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.