MK Eli Goldschmidt has introduced a bill to amend Basic Law: The Knesset, expanding the pledge of allegiance taken by Knesset members to include an explicit commitment to Israel's state symbols and national anthem.

The bill was submitted after MKs from Arab parties left the plenum during the playing of the national anthem at the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony.

Under the proposal, the words "to its symbols and its anthem" would be added to the existing pledge, "I pledge allegiance to the State of Israel."

Speaking to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News in the Knesset corridors, Goldschmidt explained the background to his legislative initiative and criticized the conduct of the MKs who left the chamber.

He said, "It is intolerable that during the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony, members of the Knesset, which is the sovereign body of the State of Israel, turn their backs on the national anthem and leave in defiance. The anthem and the state emblem are what define sovereignty and recognition of the state and its institutions."

Goldschmidt stressed that he did not intend to require MKs to sing the anthem, but rather to demand that they treat state symbols with respect. He said, "It is not as though they stood in silence. That is fine; no one is required to sing. They left in defiance. That is unacceptable."

"That is why I proposed something very simple: to add one short sentence to that oath, the text that the secretary or the Knesset speaker reads out, after which members say, 'I so pledge': I also pledge to respect the symbols of the State of Israel, the symbols of its sovereignty and its anthem."

In remarks published when he submitted the bill, Goldschmidt said, "You cannot have it both ways. Anyone who chooses to serve in Israel's Knesset and receive the status, powers and rights granted by the State of Israel cannot turn their back on its anthem."

He added, "The Knesset is not the parliament of another country, and the Israeli flag and Hatikvah are not optional for those who find it convenient to respect them. They are the symbols of our sovereignty and independence. The time has come for the obligation to respect state symbols to be set out in black and white in Basic Law: The Knesset."