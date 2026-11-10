Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the establishment of a national unity government in a speech to the Knesset on Tuesday evening, citing security threats and diplomatic pressures that he said are expected to intensify in the coming period.

At the same time, Netanyahu strongly criticized the possibility of forming a minority government with the participation of the Arab parties, warning of what he described as a threat to Israel's future as a Jewish state.

Democrats Party chairman MK Yair Golan demonstratively walked out during the Prime Minister's speech.

"People in the Knesset are talking about establishing a narrow government with supporters of terrorism. In the face of these threats, we must establish a national unity government. It is impossible to confront these threats with a government that includes supporters of terrorism. There is no difference between the Joint List and the supposedly moderate Ra'am," Netanyahu declared.

He claimed that among the figures whose support such a government might depend on are individuals who describe Hamas as a "charitable organization" and who, according to him, even deny the massacres and acts of sexual violence committed by the organization.

The Prime Minister warned of the possible consequences of such a move, saying that the Arab parties intend to promote "mass family reunification that will bring about the destruction of the Jewish state."

"There is no problem with improving the social and economic conditions of Arabs," he said, but added, "What do you think the MKs from the Arab parties want? With whom will you form a government?"

During his speech, Netanyahu also discussed the importance of investigating allegations of election fraud.

The chairman of the Beyachad party, Naftali Bennett, interrupted him, asking, "What about October 7? What about your Qatari advisers?"

The interruption sparked an uproar in the plenum, with members of the government and its opponents exchanging heated remarks.

MK Ofir Katz responded to Bennett, saying, "Investigate those matters together with Tibi and Abbas."

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir shouted, "You've completely lost it. You want to sit in a government with the Joint List, and you're still talking?"