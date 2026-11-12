MK Simcha Rothman

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Knesset following his swearing-in for a third term, expressing hope that the new Knesset will provide an opportunity for national unity despite the political uncertainty surrounding the formation of the next government.

Reflecting on the occasion, Rothman acknowledged that returning to the Knesset for a third term felt different from his previous swearing-in ceremonies.

"It's my third time, so it's of course less exciting than the first time or even the second time," he said, joking that serving in the Knesset had become something of a habit.

Nevertheless, Rothman said he was excited to see the newly elected lawmakers entering the Knesset.

"It's very exciting to see all the new members of Knesset. It's like the cards have been reshuffled," he said.

"We don't know yet what will happen, but the fact that there is an opportunity for a new start, maybe, maybe, and I hope so, for some kind of unity government, some kind of unity within Am Yisrael. I hope it's the way to go, so it's exciting."

Asked whether genuine political unity was possible given the divisions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parties seeking to replace him, Rothman expressed optimism.

"I hope so," he responded, invoking Theodor Herzl's famous saying: "If you will, it won't be a dream."

"This can happen if people are committed to it," Rothman continued.

He cautioned that political boycotts and confrontations would undermine the prospects for unity.

"If people are committed to boycotting other parties or boycotting people and fighting and trying to make this into a mess, they're not really into unity," he said.

"And I think the public in Israel, the people of Israel deserve this unity. Our enemies don't have this kind of problem. In Iran they don't do coalition negotiations."

Asked whether he would personally work toward achieving unity, Rothman replied, "I will do my best, of course, and I hope my friends will do the same."