טלי גוטליב בפתיחת הכנסת: "זה לא יום חג, זה יום בושה וחרפה"

MK Tali Gottlieb of Otzma Yehudit arrived at the Knesset on Tuesday ahead of the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, but made clear that, unlike many of her colleagues, she did not consider it a day for celebration.

“I don't see this as a happy day. You're asking why I didn't bring my parents or my family. The fact that there are 19 terror supporters in the Israeli Knesset means this is no day for celebration," she told reporters, referring to Arab lawmakers.

“This is a day of shame and disgrace. The fact that anyone could even imagine relying on a terror supporter who seeks to dismantle the Jewish state - what kind of Knesset is this? In what other world does this happen, and in what other country?" she added.

Gottlieb also attacked Arab voters, claiming they had elected representatives who reject the country's Jewish character. “Israeli Arabs voted for terror supporters who openly say they do not recognize the Jewish state, who reject the definition established by the Nation-State Law and are working to repeal it."

She explained why she had chosen not to bring her family to the Knesset. “I'm ashamed. As far as I'm concerned, I came here for a day of work, for a day of battle, like a soldier on the battlefield preparing for the next campaign. That's how I see it."

Asked about the possibility of forming a unity government, Gottlieb attacked Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, claiming he would never agree to sit in a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“What unity government do you want me to join? One with Eisenkot? Eisenkot won't join Netanyahu. He won't join us. He will never join a unity government," she said.

According to Gottlieb, Eisenkot's entire political purpose is to end Netanyahu's tenure. “Everything he has, all his support and all his funding, comes down to: 'I'm Yashar, and I'm here only to bring down Prime Minister Netanyahu.' And if along the way I have to become the token Jew of terror supporters, so be it. So what?"

Gottlieb also addressed the haredi parties and the issue of military enlistment, arguing that haredim had faced harsh attacks during the election campaign.

“They called them parasites. They called them things that are beyond belief. And once again, they bow their heads before the idol, before the master. I'm telling the haredim: Enough," she said.

Asked what kind of government she proposed forming in light of the election results, Gottlieb called for a broad, right-wing, Zionist coalition.

“I'm proposing a broad, right-wing, Zionist government. After all, Avigdor Liberman is right-wing, and Bennett, judging by his statements, is right-wing at times," she replied.

She concluded by urging party leaders to work toward forming a broad government, addressing Liberman directly: “If you want a defibrillator, an electric shock to wake up your mandates, if you have any political ambitions, come and show that you're willing to do it. Really, what's going on here?"