A confrontation erupted Monday morning in the Knesset Arrangements Committee during a discussion on appointing temporary deputy Knesset speakers, following plans to put MK Ahmad Tibi's appointment to the post to a vote.

Likud lawmakers expressed anger over the planned appointment and opposed Tibi serving as a deputy Knesset speaker.

MK Moshe Saada protested the proposed appointment, saying that even if Tibi had held the position in the past, that did not justify reappointing him.

According to Saada, if Tibi had previously been appointed deputy Knesset speaker, it was a "serious failure." The committee discussion continued amid the dispute over the appointment.

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