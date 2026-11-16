Together party chairman Naftali Bennett met over the weekend with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and pledged to refrain from public statements that could complicate efforts to form a government, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

Bennett also assured members of his faction that he would not make decisions on sensitive issues, including the conscription bill and cooperation with Arab Knesset members, without consulting them.

During the meeting, Bennett explained that his decision not to publicly outline his party's red lines was intended to give Eisenkot greater flexibility in negotiations with the haredi and Arab parties.

At the same time, Bennett reassured his faction that his public silence did not give Eisenkot unlimited freedom to make decisions. He pledged to bring any agreements on contentious issues before party members and asked them to publicly support him throughout the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News reported Sunday evening that Bennett had urged his political allies to seriously consider forming a unity government with Likud, with Eisenkot serving first as prime minister.

According to the report, Bennett believes that the current political circumstances warrant a thorough examination of possible cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than ruling it out entirely. This position sets him apart from other members of the bloc who oppose Netanyahu's continued political involvement.

Nevertheless, Bennett does not intend to join a Netanyahu-led government independently. Nor does he plan to stand in Eisenkot's way if the Yashar chairman succeeds in assembling a stable coalition without Likud.