"Together" party chairman Naftali Bennett claimed that since the morning, his party had managed to bring tens of thousands of voters into the "bloc of serving Zionists."

According to Bennett, the main goal is to expand the bloc rather than secure the largest number of Knesset seats for any single party.

"There is no significance in being the largest party in Israel - on the contrary, vote for the party you believe in, the party that will bring about the great change," Bennett said.

He urged the public: "Come on, give us the power to fix the State of Israel!"

In June 2021, Bennett - then leader of the "Yamina" party, which entered the Knesset with jut six seats - became Israel's 13th prime minister, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's more than 12 consecutive years in power.

Sixty MKs - less than the 61 needed to achieve a majority - voted in favor of the new government, with 59 lawmakers voting against. While the government included 61 MKs - an absolute majority in the 120-member Knesset, MK Said al-Harumi (United Arab List/Ra’am) abstained from the vote.

However, a clear majority of Yamina voters opposed to the formation of such a government, however, with 60.2% rejecting a unity government, compared to just 29.1% who support the establishment of such a government.

Months later, Yamina MK Amichai Chikli was officially declared a defector from his party over his objections and despite his protests that in combining forces with left and extreme-left elements, party leader Naftali Bennett was betraying his voters and breaking key campaign promises.

Chikli then compiled a document detailing 98 promises broken by Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.