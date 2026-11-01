The Together party, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, will recommend Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as its candidate to form the next Israeli government.

The party stated that the decision was made in accordance with Bennett's promise to respect the will of the voters, adding that Bennett had informed Eisenkot of his decision.

It is still unclear what Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party will do and whether the Arab parties will support Eisenkot as well.

Meanwhile, United Torah Judaism is considering refraining from recommending any candidate to the President for the task of forming the next government. MKs Yaakov Asher, Yitzhak Goldknopf, and Meir Porush are discussing the matter this evening.

מנכ"ל בית הנשיא לקראת תחילת סבב ההתייעצויות לאחר הבחירות

On Wednesday, President Herzog will begin to consult with the factions elected to the Knesset before assigning the mandate to form the next government.

The Director General of the President's Office, Eyal Shviki, sent official invitations on Sunday to faction representatives. Shviki stated that the President expects the representatives to arrive with an open mind and a willingness to prevent further elections. Per Herzog's directive, the meetings with the factions will be broadcast live to the public.