96 bereaved family members who lost loved ones in terrorist attacks have signed a letter calling on the leaders of Zionist parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to form a government that includes or relies on the support of Arab parties.

The letter, initiated by the Choosing Life Forum, is addressed to several political leaders, including Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

The appeal comes as political parties consider possible arrangements for forming Israel's next government. The families are seeking to establish a clear red line regarding potential coalition partners, making it clear that they oppose any political cooperation with the Arab parties.

In the letter, titled "The Blood of Our Children Cries Out to Us from the Ground!", the signatories allege that figures within the Arab parties have expressed support for acts of terrorism in which their loved ones were murdered. On that basis, they are demanding that the Zionist party leaders refrain from relying on those parties to form a government.

"You must not form a government with the help of those who supported the murder of our loved ones. We will not forgive you," the families wrote.

The Choosing Life Forum emphasized that the signatures collected so far represent only the first stage of the initiative, with additional bereaved families continuing to join the appeal. The forum is also preparing to expand the campaign and deliver the letter directly to the party leaders to whom it is addressed.

In a statement, the forum stressed the personal tragedy behind each signature and the pain the families have endured since their loved ones were murdered.

"Behind every name on this letter is an entire world that was destroyed. A father, mother, brother, sister, son, or daughter who lost the person most precious to them in a terrorist attack. These are not numbers on a page. These are families who live with pain and loss every single day."

"We appeal to Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman, and all the leaders of the Zionist parties: There are red lines that must not be crossed, even in the pursuit of forming a government. Do not take part in establishing a government that relies on those who supported the murder of our loved ones," the statement continued.

"96 bereaved family members have already signed the appeal, and more families continue to join. The blood of our loved ones cries out from the ground, and we will not allow that cry to be silenced," the forum said.

"Anyone who chooses to cross this red line should know that the bereaved families will neither remain silent nor forgive."