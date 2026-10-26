Former hostage Agam Berger responded Monday evening to a campaign video released by the Democrats Party, led by Yair Golan, which combined footage from the events of October 7 with political criticism of the government. She demanded that the party refrain from using footage showing her in a bomb shelter.

The video, published under the title "Remember," depicts events that have taken place in Israel in recent years, including the October 7 attack, the massacre, and the abductions to Gaza, alongside allegations concerning the government's conduct and a call for political change in the elections.

"Remember those who abandoned the sons and daughters, the male and female soldiers, the residents of the kibbutzim and neighborhoods, the men and women dancing who fled for their lives into the fields and were abducted into the tunnels," the video states.

The video praises participants in protests against the government and those who worked to secure the return of the hostages. It concludes with the appeal: "Remember. Now is the time to choose whether we remain in darkness or whether, together, we turn on the light."

In response to the video's publication, Berger wrote: "He who seeks the truth and girds himself for battle on behalf of the truth always prevails. And the truth is that we do not prevail by virtue of our strength, but through the strength of our rightful cause and the merit of our forefathers."

Berger added an explicit demand that footage of her not be used in the campaign video: "And don't use videos in which I appear in the bomb shelter."