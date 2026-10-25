The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) began implementing security arrangements for three party leaders on Sunday morning, two days before the Knesset elections.

Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan will receive security protection provided by the Shin Bet and funded by the state, while Amcha Yisrael chairman Ofer Winter and Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot will be protected by private security companies under the supervision of the state Dignitary Protection Unit.

Golan's office was informed that responsibility for his security would be transferred to the Shin Bet beginning Sunday morning. The decision followed legal proceedings initiated by his party demanding that his security arrangements be formalized.

The decision regarding Eisenkot comes after the Yashar Party announced last month that the Shin Bet had informed it that it did not intend to provide security for the party chairman, contrary to the position of the advisory committee.

Addressing the security arrangements, the Shin Bet stated that its director, David Zini, had approved a series of measures intended to provide security protection for the party leaders, in accordance with a decision by the Ministerial Committee.

The agency added that, alongside physical protection, an intelligence operation would also be implemented to monitor potential threats against the party leaders.

"Intelligence units within the organization will provide an intelligence monitoring and support framework, including surveillance and the development of a threat assessment concerning all party leaders," the Shin Bet stated.