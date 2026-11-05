The Together Party, the joint list led by former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, recommended to President Isaac Herzog on Thursday that he charge Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next Israeli government.

During the consultation meeting at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, the party representatives presented their position on haredi conscription and the next government.

MK Merav Cohen made clear that her party would not agree to a law that would grant a broad exemption from conscription for the haredi public. "We will not accept a draft evasion law; we will not accept there being those who sacrifice their lives in battle and those who are exempt," Cohen stated.

Along with her opposition to such a law, Cohen stressed that her party is open to investing in haredi society and promoting solutions to enable its integration. She said the key to solving the issue is in the economic realm, not arrests.

Cohen later discussed the possibility of political partnerships with parties that hold different worldviews, stating that she believes in bipartisan cooperation.

"Sitting with people who think differently from me is not a compromise; it's a goal. But when I hear talks of a unity government, I think of the parable of the scorpion and the frog. You don't make deals with scorpions," Cohen said.

Cohen brought up her experience in the unity government during the COVID-19 crisis, and explained that she learned a lesson from the political collaboration at the time: "During COVID, I sat in a unity government and instead of doing good for my country, I only damaged it. I've learned my lesson."

Together faction chairman MK Eitan Ginzburg expressed support for the formation of a government led by Gadi Eisenkot and emphasized his party's desire to help him establish a coalition as soon as possible. "We are determined to help Eisenkot form a government as quickly as possible," Ginzburg declared.