On Monday, "Belz Expo 2" will open at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, a major event highlighting the economic evolution underway in Israel's haredi community.

Beyond its hasidic setting, the event is a large-scale business platform spanning an entire floor, bringing together hundreds of entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals in real estate, finance, technology and commerce to showcase their offerings to thousands of visitors.

This is not simply another community fair, but a clear sign of the strengthening of an independent haredi middle class seeking to establish a robust circulation of capital within the community.

The Belzer Rebbe himself endorsed the initiative, issuing a letter calling on his followers to give preference to suppliers and businesses within the community, based on the principles of Jewish economic law.

The letter states, "They are now holding a second fair for business owners from our community, with the aim of providing them with work and fulfilling the injunction, 'You shall support him.'"

In economic terms, this is a direct application of the "closed-loop" model - a policy of encouraging local consumption designed to build financial resilience among small and medium-sized businesses and prevent capital from flowing outside the community.

This phenomenon fits into broader trends in the haredi labor market in recent years. Data from the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Israel Democracy Institute indicate steady increases in employment rates in the sector, alongside a gradual shift from a limited range of salaried jobs toward private entrepreneurship, freelance work and independent business ownership in services, technology and commerce.