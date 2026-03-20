In light of a decrease in adherence to Home Front Command guidelines, the Belzer Rebbe published a letter Thursday night, warning his followers to adhere strictly to instructions.

The letter, disseminated directly from the Belzer Rebbe's home, includes a clear directive to the young members of the hasidic community to exercise extra caution during sirens.

The letter emphasized, "During sirens, the young men should enter a protected area, both during study sessions and at night and while sleeping," and highlighted the obligation to follow security instructions.

Recently, the Belz community hosted the Boyan hasidic community in Jerusalem in a protected event hall for a wedding, after a missile fragment hit the roof of the large Belz synagogue on Jerusalem's Malchei Yisrael Street, causing significant damage.