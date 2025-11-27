החיבוק של שלמה לבתו שהתגייסה יוסי ריינר

Media figure Yossi Reiner published today (Thursday) an unusual and touching clip on the social network X, showing a young woman from a haredi family enlisting in the Israel Border Police, surrounded by family members who hug her and accompany her on her way.

The young woman is Ba'ash Indursky, daughter of Shlomo Indursky - the administrative director of the Belz Hasidic headquarters building in Jerusalem.

Her father, along with additional family members, accompanied her to the enlistment point and hugged her moments before she entered the military base.

The video sparked a wide range of reactions online, in part due to the rare scene - a young woman from the Haredi sector enlisting with full family support shown publicly.