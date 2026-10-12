A serious incident of vandalism and harassment occurred on Saturday night in Ashdod, when a Belz hasidic yeshiva student was walking home after evening prayers.

As the hasid walked, he was attacked by three minors riding electric scooters.

The Ashdods news website quoted the victim's account, which described the incident as occurring at approximately 7:15 p.m., after he noticed three minors who appeared to be filling water balloons.

According to the hasid, as he walked home, the three approached him from behind, each holding a water balloon.

Two of them attempted to throw their balloons at him but missed, while the third managed to strike him directly in the face.

The impact damaged the shtreimel he was wearing. The attackers also shouted insults at him before speeding away on scooters without license plates, laughing loudly as they fled.

The victim later made inquiries at the synagogue and learned that the incident was not isolated. Instead, the attack is reportedly part of a troubling pattern that has been occurring in the area over the past six months, involving teenagers on scooters harassing pedestrians and damaging personal belongings.

"My entire shtreimel was soaked as the attackers laughed uncontrollably," he recounted. "I am afraid to walk around this area after hearing that this is not the first time haredi Jews have been attacked on this street. This must not be allowed to happen," he added.

The victim is expected to file a police complaint on Monday morning.