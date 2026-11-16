Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog on Sunday welcomed to the President’s Residence a delegation of ambassadors and diplomatic envoys to the United Nations from across Europe, Africa, the Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean, led by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

First Lady Michal Herzog said, "The use of sexual violence as a weapon of war on October 7th and thereafter - as we heard the stories from the hostages who came back from Gaza - is a major issue. Frankly, we were very disappointed by some of the international organizations, specifically UN Women, who not only closed their eyes to what happened on October 7th, but actually denied it."

"Recently, a group of Israeli experts in international law put together tools, now adopted by the UN, as a special kit for how to handle the collection of evidence on site in cases of sexual violence. We, as Israeli women, took it upon ourselves to deliver a universal message: not only a message on behalf of the Israeli victims who no longer have a voice because they were murdered, but also on behalf of women around the world."

Earlier during the meeting, President Isaac Herzog said, "The issue of Iran is looming over us, threatening the entire region. There are also issues to resolve here through dialogue with Lebanon, dialogue with Syria, and of course the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza, which calls for the disarming of Hamas as the next step, which is the real test for everything. Once Hamas is disarmed, the technocratic government will go in, and there will be a brand new chapter in the history of the people of Gaza, including on the humanitarian issues."

"We thank all of you for visiting Israel on this important delegation. I want to thank Ambassador Danon, who is standing up for Israel at the UN and defending our good name, and everyone who worked on this delegation."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said, "I want to thank the President for this important and insightful discussion. We brought the ambassadors to Jerusalem so they could see the reality on the ground firsthand, a reality that is too often distorted in the halls of the United Nations."