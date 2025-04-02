In recognition of World Autism Awareness Day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed an IDF reservist and his two children, who are on the autism spectrum, to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The meeting highlighted the unique challenges faced by families balancing military service and the needs of children with disabilities, particularly during times of crisis.

Julieta and Alex are the parents of Pe'er and Pri'el, two children on the autism spectrum. At the onset of the current war, the family was evacuated from their home in Sderot and had to integrate their children into new special education programs in the city where they were relocated. Meanwhile, their father, Alex, has been serving in the reserves with the 4th Armored Brigade and has committed to continuing his service until all hostages are returned.

During the meeting, Julieta and Alex shared their experiences and the challenges they face — both in supporting their children through the displacement and change and in coping with Alex’s extended reserve duty.

President Herzog expressed his deep appreciation for their resilience and dedication, emphasizing the importance of supporting families with unique needs, especially in times of hardship.