Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's haredi grandson, the son of Noa Roth and her husband, Daniel Roth, married in Jerusalem on Sunday evening. The small wedding was held at a neighborhood hall in the Mea Shearim area, with attendance limited to invited guests.

Noa Roth, Netanyahu's daughter, and her husband Daniel lead a haredi lifestyle and live in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. The family belongs to the Breslov Hasidic community, and their children attended haredi educational institutions in the city, including the Darchei Shmuel Talmud Torah.

The wedding is not the first Roth family celebration to draw interest because of the connection to the Prime Minister. About four years ago, the bar mitzvah of Shmuel Roth, Noa and Daniel's eldest son and Netanyahu's grandson, was held in Mea Shearim.

During the celebration, Shmuel surprised those present by holding a siyum, a traditional Jewish ceremony marking the completion of a period of religious study, in this case the entire Talmud.