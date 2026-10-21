An unusual incident in southern Lebanon nearly led to a diplomatic crisis between Israel and Lebanon, after the IDF accidentally struck a manned Lebanese Armed Forces vehicle during an attempt to destroy an Israeli robotic APC that had gone out of control.

Kan News revealed that the strikes were conducted adjacent to the Lebanese soldiers, but ended without injuries or damage.

The incident occurred last week near the village of Ras al-Biyada, in the western sector of southern Lebanon, where soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion are operating. An IDF robotic APC, which is operated remotely, was sent on a mission in the area. During the activity, a malfunction occurred and control over the vehicle was lost. The vehicle continued moving and came near an LAF installation.

The IDF decided to destroy the out-of-control APC and launched an aircraft that conducted several airstrikes.

The strikes hit the area around the vehicle which the IDF sought to destroy. However, it was later found that due to an error in identification, the aircraft targeted a manned vehicle belonging to the LAF, and not the Israeli unmanned APC as planned.

The incident comes at a sensitive time, amid the ceasefire and ongoing talks between Israel and Lebanon. According to the report, any harm to Lebanese soldiers could have triggered a serious diplomatic crisis between the two countries and even led to the suspension of the talks.

Responding to the report, the IDF Spokesperson confirmed that the incident was under investigation and emphasized that Israeli military operations in the area are not directed against the Lebanese Armed Forces. "The incident is known and is being investigated. We emphasize that IDF operations in the area are directed solely against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and not against the Lebanese Armed Forces."