A Hezbollah lawmaker acknowledged on Thursday that hundreds of kilograms of explosives confiscated by Lebanese security forces last week belonged to the terrorist organization, as the Lebanese government continues its efforts to disarm the group.

Lebanese security personnel discovered the explosives inside a vehicle stopped at a checkpoint in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon. Two individuals traveling in the vehicle were arrested.

According to Reuters, the discovery initially raised concerns that the explosives could be intended for assassinations or other attacks within Lebanon, particularly after authorities declined to identify the vehicle's owner.

Speaking at the Lebanese parliament, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah confirmed that the organization was responsible for transporting the explosives, claiming they were intended for operations against Israeli forces stationed in Lebanese territory.

A Hezbollah representative and a Lebanese security official told Reuters that the explosives were designated for use in explosive-laden drones targeting Israeli soldiers.

Fadlallah said Hezbollah had contacted Lebanese security authorities shortly after the seizure to establish ownership of the vehicle and its contents. The organization also demanded that the confiscated explosives be returned and the two arrested individuals released.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government over efforts to establish exclusive state control over weapons and military activities.

On March 2, Lebanese authorities outlawed Hezbollah's military operations following rocket fire directed at Israel in support of Iran. The attack brought Lebanon into the regional conflict that began after US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

Hezbollah's ability to transport weapons has faced additional restrictions since the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, which disrupted a major supply corridor. Syrian authorities have since reported intercepting weapons shipments allegedly destined for the organization.

During 2025, the Lebanese military confiscated and destroyed Hezbollah weapons stockpiles in southern Lebanon as part of the government's disarmament initiative. Those efforts were subsequently suspended following the outbreak of renewed fighting.

Under an agreement negotiated through US-mediated discussions between Israel and Lebanon earlier this year, the Lebanese government committed to disarming Hezbollah in exchange for a gradual Israeli military withdrawal.

Hezbollah, however, has rejected disarmament while Israeli forces remain in Lebanese territory. Israeli strikes against targets in southern Lebanon have also continued.