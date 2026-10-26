The Hezbollah terrorist organization has been preparing for a possible new round of fighting with Israel over the past three months, using Iranian financial assistance to rebuild its military capabilities, Reuters reported, citing Lebanese security sources familiar with the group's activities.

According to the report, Hezbollah has received tens of millions of dollars from Tehran to strengthen its military infrastructure, in addition to approximately $200 million previously provided by Iran to support families displaced by the fighting in Lebanon.

The terrorist organization has been working to replenish its weapons supplies, particularly explosives, while expanding its ability to manufacture attack drones intended to target Israeli military positions.

The preparations follow significant losses suffered by Hezbollah during its confrontations with Israel since 2024, including the elimination of thousands of terrorists and senior commanders and the destruction of substantial portions of its weapons stockpiles.

Hezbollah has also been attempting to restore its military command structure following setbacks during battles with Israeli forces. Lebanese security officials told Reuters that the organization experienced serious coordination difficulties in several combat zones, including Bint Jbeil and the strategically important Ali al-Taher ridge.

According to the sources, Hezbollah's reliance on small fighting units and restrictions on the use of anti-tank missiles left some of its forces isolated and unable to effectively counter Israeli remotely operated weapons systems.

The IDF confirmed to Reuters that it employs remotely controlled military equipment in southern Lebanon for surveillance and to limit the risks faced by soldiers.

Despite its rebuilding efforts, Lebanese security sources indicated that Hezbollah has not yet restored its forces or ammunition reserves to the levels it considers necessary for another major confrontation.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah acknowledged ownership of explosives confiscated by Lebanese authorities, stating that the materials were intended for operations against Israel. A Hezbollah representative and a Lebanese security source subsequently indicated that the explosives were designated for use in attack drones.

The organization's preparations come amid concerns that renewed fighting between the US and Iran could also lead to an escalation along Israel's northern border.

Hezbollah entered the conflict on March 2 by attacking Israel in support of Iran, prompting a major Israeli military offensive. The fighting resulted in more than 4,000 deaths in Lebanon and displaced approximately one-quarter of the country's population, according to the Reuters report.

Hostilities decreased during the summer following an interim agreement between Washington and Tehran that included a ceasefire in Lebanon. Although that agreement subsequently collapsed, large-scale fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has not resumed.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to face growing domestic pressure in Lebanon to surrender its weapons.

Responding to Reuters, Hezbollah maintained that the continued Israeli military presence in Lebanese territory justified armed resistance. The organization also disputed claims that its military command systems had collapsed.

However, Hezbollah indicated that it was seeking to avoid providing Israel with grounds for another escalation, particularly because of concerns that renewed fighting could force additional residents of its Shiite support base to flee their homes.

The US State Department said Washington would continue using sanctions and other economic measures against Hezbollah's financial networks. The US Treasury Department also asserted that Iran was facing increasing difficulties funding its allies and transferring money abroad.

The IDF declined to address Hezbollah's reported preparations, while Iran's mission to the UN in Geneva did not immediately respond to Reuters' inquiries.