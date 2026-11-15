Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa plans to overturn the state's designation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a terrorist organization, reversing a policy introduced by outgoing Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Hinojosa, who defeated Abbott in the November 3 gubernatorial election, criticized the designation as a misuse of resources intended to protect the public.

“We have to use public safety measures for public safety," she said, dismissing what she described as “nonsense happening with power that should be used for public safety, money that should use for public safety, that is not being used for safety."

Abbott designated both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations in November 2025.

The measure authorized additional enforcement actions against the two organizations and their affiliates while prohibiting them from purchasing or otherwise acquiring real estate in Texas.

Announcing the decision, Abbott accused both groups of promoting extremist objectives and supporting terrorism.

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’" said Governor Abbott when he made the announcement. "The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas."

CAIR subsequently challenged the designation in federal court, filing a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's action.

In December 2025, Texas Attorney General Ken defended the restrictions , arguing that “radical Islamist terrorist groups are anti-American, and the infiltration of these dangerous individuals into Texas must be stopped."

Texas was not the only state to take action against the organizations.