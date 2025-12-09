Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that, effective immediately, Florida will be designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

“Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support,” said DeSantis.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also recently designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

The designation authorizes heightened enforcement against both organizations and their affiliates and prohibits them from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas.

Two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order beginning the official process to designate certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

The order directs the State Department and Treasury to deliver a full assessment within 45 days, determining which groups meet the legal threshold for designation.

If approved, these designations would trigger sanctions, asset freezes, and funding restrictions, severely limiting the groups’ global operations.