Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered the United States and Texas flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in solidarity with the State of Israel and in honor of the men, women, and children murdered in the brutal October 7th terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas, on the third anniversary of the attack.

“Three years ago, Hamas carried out a brutal terrorist attack on the State of Israel and murdered more than 1,200 men, women, and children," said Governor Abbott. “Texas stands with Israel and with the Jewish community. We will always honor the lives lost that day."

Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Abbott encouraged individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other political subdivisions to lower their flags for the same period.

Abbott has shown support for Israel in the past. During his time in office, Texas introduced legislation prohibiting state agencies from contracting with companies that boycott Israel.

In November of 2025, Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

This designation authorizes heightened enforcement against both organizations and their affiliates and prohibits them from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas.